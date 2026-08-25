Bollywood dances and a Holi festival of water and colours: Petita the elephant’s 54th birthday

Bollywood dances, a Holi festival of water and colours were all part of Hindu traditions to celebrate the 54th birthday of the Asian elephant Petita.

She is now happily settled in her home, Terra Natura in Benidorm, where she arrived two decades ago only to be rejected by the herd for being too thin.

The birthday celebrations showcased Hindu culture and tradition, with activities designed to raise awareness and provide information about the species.

Music, dance and interactive sessions were used to help families learn about the animals, how to care for them and the importance of their conservation.

Over time, Petita has become one of the park’s best-known and most loved animals. Her celebration began with a Hindu welcome featuring Bollywood dances and live music.

Terra Natura Benidorm’s Education Department provided details about the species at an interactive stand dedicated to the Asian elephant and its conservation, as well as through an informative talk. Visitors were able to get a close look at various items related to the species, such as tusks, molars, hair and footprint casts, as well as learn about some of the veterinary equipment used during check-ups on the female elephants.

The park team has prepared a special nutritional enrichment programme for the female elephants, consisting of alfalfa and a selection of apples, melon, watermelon, pineapple, papaya and tomatoes.

Hundreds of visitors joined in the traditional Holi festival. Water and coloured powder, accompanied by music and dancing, provided one of the day’s most enjoyable moments and brought the morning’s programme to a close.

Petita arrived at Terra Natura Benidorm in 2004 and, because she was so thin, was initially rejected by the members of the herd.

The close bond she formed with Kaiso was key to overcoming this situation and facilitating her gradual integration until she was fully accepted by the group, as explained by the zoo.

“Since then, their story has become one of the best-known examples of the relationships these animals can form and the role that social bonds play within the herd,” they emphasised.