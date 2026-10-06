Male body with knife stuck in the chest found in Murcia province

The body of a man was found with a knife stuck in his chest early on Tuesday in Lorca (Murcia). The National Police have launched ... an investigation to establish the circumstances of the death, which is being treated as a crime.

At around 8am, a witness called the police to report a dead man on Camino Viejo del Puerto, next to a gym and some warehouses in the area. The deceased had a knife stuck in his chest.

The police transferred the body to the institute of forensic medicine for an autopsy. The judicial and forensic police will try to obtain CCTV footage from the area in the hope that it may provide clues regarding the incident.

While the police were working in the area, the discovery of the dead body aroused the curiosity of local residents, who watched in shock. "It's a very quiet area," Juan, 48, who runs a building materials business in the area, said.

Belén works at the reception desk of the gym located very close to where the body was found. She told Sur that the gym opens at 6am and neither she nor any of the customers had noticed anything or realised the body was there.

Another local resident said that she was awake at 5am, but hadn't heart any sounds that would indicate a fight in the street. "My dogs were barking a lot, so I went to have a look," she said. "They were looking towards the area where the body was found and wouldn't pay any attention to me."

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