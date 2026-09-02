Murcia province armed robbers steal 12,000 euros from betting shop workers

Two workers were ambushed as they left a betting shop in Las Torres de Cotillas, Murcia, early on Wednesday morning, with masked robbers threatening them ... with a knife and screwdriver before making off with around 12,000 euros in takings.

The robbery took place at a betting shop on Avenida Juan Carlos I. The perpetrators were reportedly waiting outside when the workers came out carrying cash. They then threatened them and took the money before fleeing in a black Seat Ibiza.

According to sources, the robbers used a knife and screwdriver during the attack. Witnesses said the men could be of Colombian origin. The workers were not injured.

A local resident managed to record the vehicle as it drove away from the premises towards La Pedrera and the residential developments around Las Torres de Cotillas.

The Guardia Civil have launched an investigation to establish what happened and identify and locate those responsible.

Similar robbery in Mazarrón

The attack bears similarities to another robbery two weeks ago involving workers transporting cash from gaming establishments.

On 18 August, four masked and armed men ambushed an armoured van carrying takings from several gaming venues at a roundabout near the AP-7 in Puerto de Mazarrón.

In that case, the robbers appeared to know the van's route and waited for it to pass before intercepting it. They threatened the occupants with firearms, took the money and fled. None of the workers was injured.

There is currently no evidence linking the two robberies.

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