Barcelona police arrest man on suspicion of killing his wife in front of their children and setting fire to their car before fleeing

The Catalan police (Mossos d'Esquadra) are investigating the murder of a woman that took place in a flat in the Sant Martí district in ... Barcelona on Tuesday evening. The victim's husband is under arrest as the main suspect.

At around 7.47pm, the police received a call reporting an assault inside the property. Upon arrival, the police found a seriously injured woman. Paramedics attempted to resuscitate her, but were ultimately only able to confirm her death.

According to initial reports, the victim was assaulted by her partner. At the time of the incident, there were children in the house.

Following the assault, the suspect allegedly fled in a white Ford car, which was found completely burnt about ten minutes from the scene of the crime, with no one inside.

At around 1.25am on Wednesday, the Mossos d'Esquadra located and arrested the man.

The police have taken charge of the investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

The judicial authority has also authorised the team to remove the body, which will be taken to the institute of forensic medicine for an autopsy. The investigation remains open despite the arrest.

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