Bankinter online and app services hit by technical outage

Bankinter is experiencing a technical issue that has disrupted normal operations across both its website and mobile application, according to a statement released by the ... bank on social media platform X.

The outage began prior to 11.00pm on Monday evening, when the bank first alerted customers to technical problems affecting its digital channels.

"Due to a technical issue, the app and the website are not functioning as normal. We are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible," Bankinter explained in a statement reported by news agency Europa Press.

Alternative channels remain operational

Despite the disruption to online and mobile platforms, Bankinter confirmed that alternative banking services remain fully operational.

The bank advised customers needing to carry out financial transactions that services remain available via telephone banking or by visiting physical branch locations while technical teams work to restore full digital functionality.