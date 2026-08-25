Spain's bank loan defaults remain below 3% for 13 months running

Spanish banks' non-performing loan (NPL) ratio fell to 2.54% in June, down from 2.59% in May, remaining at its lowest level since ... August 2008. The decline came as the outstanding volume of credit increased while the value of unpaid loans fell, according to figures released by the Bank of Spain on Tuesday.

The ratio has now fallen for two consecutive months, following a 0.1% increase in April after remaining unchanged since August 2025, when it also rose by 0.1%. It has now stayed below 3% for 13 consecutive months.

The value of non-performing loans fell by 272 million euros in June to 31.697 billion euros, while the overall loan portfolio grew by 11.567 billion to 1.246 trillion euros at the end of the first half of the year, according to the statistics.

Compared with the same month last year, the NPL ratio has fallen from 2.97%, the first month in which it dropped below 3%, to 2.54%, a reduction of almost half a percentage point. Over the same period, the outstanding balance of doubtful loans fell by 4.594 billion euros.

The year-on-year comparison also shows a more favourable trend. In June 2025, the financial sector's NPL ratio stood at 2.89%, almost half a percentage point above its current level. The outstanding balance of doubtful loans has also fallen significantly: it now stands 4.475 billion euros below the figure recorded in June last year.

Meanwhile, consumer finance companies also ended June with a lower NPL ratio. After rising by 0.4% in May, the ratio fell to 5%, from 5.28% the previous month. The volume of non-performing loans also declined, although more modestly: consumer finance companies had 2.255 billion in doubtful loans at the end of the first half, eight million euros less than in May.

The year-on-year trend is also downward for these companies. Their NPL ratio fell from 5.42% in June 2025 to 5% a year later.

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