Balearic Islands hit by 'mini-tsunamis' as San Antonio beach concert cancelled

The promenade at s'Arenal in Mallorca which was struck by a mini tsunami.

Gerard Couzens 25/08/2026 Actualizado a las 10:37h.

The Balearic Islands have been hit by a series of mini-tsunamis which in the Ibizan party resort of San Antonio have forced the suspension of a concert.

A sudden change in the sea level led to water flooding the main s’Arenal beach in San Antonio this morning.

An area where the concert was due to take place tonight was left covered by seawater which swept away containers, coolers and bars installed for the event.

The stage prepared for the concert, a tribute concert celebrating the music of a famous Spanish rock band organised as part of an annual summer celebration held in San Antonio, was also surrounded by seawater.

San Antonio Town Hall reacted by announcing the cancellation of the 10pm event “for security reasons.”

Weather chiefs had warned of mini-tsunamis, or rissagues as they are known locally, in parts of the Balearic Islands today.

In Mallorca they affected the ports of Alcudia, Andratx and Soller as well as Port Adriano in the municipality of Calvia which includes resorts like Magaluf.

In Puerto Alcudia the sea swept onto part of the beachfront promenade this afternoon and left holidaymakers having to wade through the water.

It also surprised tourists enjoying drinks at a terrace bar at the back of the beach.

Ciutadella in Menorca was also put on standby with warnings of oscillations in the sea level of up to four feet (1.2 metres) which will remain in place till midnight.

The first mini-tsunami hit the area at just before 8am, with the change in sea level recorded at 86 centimetres or 2.8 feet.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

The extreme weather phenomenons known in the Balearics as rissagues are caused by sudden atmospheric pressure changes rather than earthquakes or seismic activities and are not new to the islands. Harbours are the main risk areas.

In July 2018 mini-tsunamis reaching up to five feet flooded coastal roads, beach bars, and restaurant terraces in areas like Alcudia, Andratx, and Porto Cristo as well as snapping boat moorings and dragging vessels out to sea.

Tourists were seen running to avoid getting soaked and potentially knocked over by the strong currents.