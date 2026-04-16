Hospital admission for baby in Asturias after ingesting cocaine

Olaya Suárez Gijón Thursday, 16 April 2026, 16:25 Share

A baby boy, approximately one year old, remains hospitalised in Arriondas (Asturias) after ingesting cocaine. The infant presented symptoms consistent with drug use upon arrival at the medical centre, a finding that was confirmed when tests proved positive for cocaine.

The Guardia Civil and the court have opened an investigation into the baby's family and home set-up to determine the circumstances surrounding the drug ingestion. The principality of Asturias has immediately assumed guardianship of the baby.

It was the boy's father who took him to the hospital in Arriondas on Wednesday afternoon and told the doctors that he suspected the baby might have been intoxicated by a drug. He explained that he had picked up his son shortly before, as part of the visitation agreement with his ex-partner, and that he had noticed the baby was in a worrying state.

As reported by local press, medical personnel administered a drug test and confirmed that he had consumed cocaine. The principality and the Guardia Civil were then informed and both parents were ordered to be removed from parental custody.

The investigation is now being handled by the Judicial Police team of the Llanes police squad. The infant's parents reside in eastern Asturias and are in the process of separating.