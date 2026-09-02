Plan Auto+ drives electrified vehicle sales as market share approaches 30% in first month

The Plan Auto+ scheme has passed its first test. In the first month since applications opened, registrations of electrified vehicles - pure electrics and plug-in ... hybrids - grew by 27% in August.

This is more than double the growth of the overall passenger car market, which rose by 11.8%. Plug-in models accounted for 27.7% of sales, meaning virtually one in three cars registered during the month uses this technology.

The figures come just a few weeks after the launch of the scheme, which replaces the previous Moves programme and which the automotive sector had been demanding for months.

The 400-million-euro Plan Auto+ offers subsidies of up to 4,500 euros for the purchase of an electric car and 5,000 euros for an electric van, alongside an additional 1,000-euro discount provided by manufacturers. Crucially, the scheme is backdated to 1 January and is managed directly by central government, removing the regional authorities from the process.

Comprehensive approach

Officials at the Ministry of Industry interpret the initial data as confirmation that the programme is achieving its goals. Sources within the department pointed out that the Plan España Auto 2030 was designed as a "360-degree" strategyb - not only to support the automotive industry's investments in electrification, but also to stimulate consumer demand.

"When manufacturers and component suppliers see that more electric and plug-in cars are being bought, they are encouraged to keep investing," explained Jordi García Brustenga, Secretary of State for Industry, speaking to media at the 40th Digital Economy and Telecommunications Meeting, organised annually by the trade association Ametic in Santander.

The government considers that the scheme has had a good start and is confident the 400-million-euro budget will prove sufficient, though it will monitor applications before considering any extension.

Industry bodies agree that the new subsidy framework is already impacting the market. Félix García, Director of Communications and Marketing at the car manufacturers' association Anfac, stated that "the launch of Plan Auto+ pushed sales of electrified vehicles - pure electrics plus plug-in hybrids - up to 27.7% last month." Raúl Morales, Communications Director at dealer association Faconauto, added that "the Plan Auto+ is successfully mobiliszing demand," noting that "when the right conditions are created, buyers respond."

Shift in market composition

The August figures also point to a shift in market composition. A total of 18,967 electrified passenger cars were registered during the month, up 27% year-on-year, representing 27.7% of total sales. Year-to-date figures reached 185,340 units - a 34.1% increase - pushing the year-to-date market share to 22.6%, five percentage points higher than the same period last year.

While plug-in vehicles gain ground, traditional engines continue to contract. Anfac highlighted that "almost one in every two passenger cars sold now features a hybrid powertrain," whereas diesel accounted for just 2.7% of August registrations - a segment that dominated the Spanish market until a few years ago.

Growth was particularly strong among pure electric vehicles. Pure EV registrations rose 33.6% in August to 9,562 units, while plug-in hybrids grew 21.6% to 9,631 units. Across the wider electrified market - including commercial vehicles, industrial vehicles, and two-wheelers - registrations reached 21,292 units, up 28% year-on-year.

Private buyers lead charge

Industry leaders also highlighted the prominent role played by private retail buyers. According to trade associations Aedive and Ganvam, private individuals accounted for 66% of pure electric cars sold in August. In their view, this proves that government incentives "reflect the public's readiness to make the switch to electrified mobility." The associations noted that direct purchase subsidies and favourable financing conditions are providing a "clear boost," though they stressed that the strategy must be complemented by tax incentives and a faster rollout of charging infrastructure.

At the same time, the broader car market maintains a positive trajectory. Overall passenger car registrations reached 68,544 units in August - the best figure for the month since 2019. Over the first eight months of the year, total sales reached 818,201 units, up 6.3% compared with the same period in 2025.

Manufacturers, dealerships, and distributors expect that if this momentum continues, the overall market will comfortably exceed 1.2 million passenger cars by year-end, with electrified vehicle registrations potentially topping 300,000 units.