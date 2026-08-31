Austria's biggest supermarket alcohol thief detained in Alicante

The National Police in Alicante have arrested a 26-year-old fugitive the Austrian authorities had been looking for since he became the biggest nightmare ... for supermarkets. The criminal specialised in stealing alcoholic drinks from supermarkets.

So far, the police have linked him to at least eleven robberies. They believe that he is responsible for losses amounting to around 30,000 euros.

The suspect had taken refuge in Alicante with the aim of flying under the radar and evading the Austrian justice system.

However, his plans did not go as he had intended, as Alicante police tracked him down in response to a European arrest warrant (EAW).

According to police sources, the events leading up to his arrest took place in January this year in Austria. The suspect, along with other individuals, carried out a number of robberies at supermarkets. He is believed to have made off with alcohol worth 29,187 euros alone.

Back in Austria, a three-year prison sentence is hanging over the fugitive. The Spanish authorities are carrying out all the necessary procedures for his subsequent extradition.

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