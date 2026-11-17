The municipal police in Bilbao arrested on Sunday night a middle-aged man of foreign origin for threatening the owner of a bar and customers ... with a knife.

Paco Torné, the owner of the quaint Rasputín, is still reeling from the shock of what happened. At around 10.30pm on Sunday, he was playing the match between Spain and England on the bar's TV, when "a man came in".

"I'd never seen him before. He asked for a beer, but didn't have any money to pay for it. When I took it away from him, he started swearing at us and left. He came back with a huge knife. Thank goodness we managed to keep the door shut," Torné explained.

Customers filmed the moment when the man, knife in hand, tried to force his way into the bar. The footage shows a customer using two stools to block his path and prevent him from entering. The perpetrator then tried to stab him through the window, which was open. They closed it when he made a move to leave, but he returned and smashed the glass with a single blow. "I'm going to kill you," he repeatedly shouted.

"Luckily, we're safe. My friend only suffered a few blows to his knee and back while struggling at the door. You don't realize it in the heat of the moment, and then it hurts," the bar owner said.

Torné denounced the slow response of the emergency services. "No one answered 112, so I ended up calling 092 and the municipal police arrived." When they arrived, the police arrested the assailant.

Torné's fear is that the perpetrator lives right across the bar. "He's only been here a short while. It's frightening to think what might happen… The insurance company still hasn't got back to me about repairing the damage to the door and window. The glass is shattered and we need to make sure nobody can get inside," the bar owner said.

Paco Torné opened Rasputín on Calle Jose María Escuza 22 years ago. The bar is known for its extensive vodka menu, featuring 500 different varieties and its quaint décor filled with Soviet-style paintings.

Outsie the bar, Torné devotes his free time to rescuing abandoned animals.

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