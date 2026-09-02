Spanish fugitive goes to hospital for surgery and ends up under arrest

The National Police in Valladolid arrested on Monday afternoon a fugitive who had gone to the Campo Grande hospital for surgery. Within a few hours, ... they were transferring him to the Clínico hospital, which has an area for detainees and prisoners.

The man's arrival at the Campo Grande hospital revealed that he was a fugitive. The hospital staff called the National Police, who confirmed the suspect's identify.

The police contacted the judge on duty, as the suspect was subject to an arrest warrant requiring his immediate imprisonment. The judge authorised his transfer to the Clínico hospital.

The tension was palpable, with a strong police deployment in the area and the relatives of the suspect, who arrived after learning that their loved one had been identified.

When an ambulance pulled up, many of the relatives crowded around it, fearing that the suspect might be inside. One police officer even had to snap: "Can't you see it's empty?".

Police near the Campo Grande hospital following the arrest of a fugitive. (A. Mingueza)

Once the National Police had announced the judge's decision, the situation calmed down. The police even shook hands with the relatives.

The suspect is awaiting discharge at the Clínico hospital, after which he is immediately going to prison.

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