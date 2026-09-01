Toledo town resident arrested for setting fire to two burglars' homes

The Guardia Civil have arrested a man for setting fire to the house of two criminals who had previously broken into his home in the ... town of Santa Cruz de Retamar, Toledo province. The two burglars are also under arrest.

The incident took place on 14 August. Two armed men broke into a house, from which they stole 15,000 euros in cash and various items worth over 20,000 euros.

A few hours later, the victim set fire to the two houses the burglars were squatting in. The fire ended up spreading to three other homes.

The Guatdia Civil taking the detainee away. (Guardia Civil)

The burglars then returned to the victim's home, leading to a second confrontation which ended in an exchange of gunfire.

The investigation of the Guardia Civil has led to the identification of the three men, between the ages of 35 and 43. They are charged with robbery with violence and intimidation with a firearm, arson, threats and property damage.

The court in Torrijos (Toledo) has ordered the arson suspect to be remanded in custody.

One of the other detainees was the subject of a judicial arrest warrant. During the house searches, the police found firearms and a large quantity of ammunition.

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