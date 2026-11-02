Murcia man arrested for stabbing woman to death

The National Police arrested on Monday 45-year-old Josele for allegedly stabbing 33-year-old Lorena to death in the La Fama district in ... Murcia.

Witnesses reported that the suspect had tried to sexually assault the woman. When she refused, he stabbed her at least three times in the neck and side.

The area where the incident happened is home to a number of well-known drug-dealing spots. According to local residents, Lorena and Josele were regular drug users. Lorena had been living on the streets in the area for a few months and was working as a car park attendant to earn some money.

At around 9.34am, a local resident raised the alarm after hearing shouts. According to some witnesses, Josele tried to grope Lorena, who had recently given birth. She refused his advances, which led to a scuffle.

Traces of blood at the scene of the incident. (Nacho García)

The National and the Local Police were dispatched to the scene, where they found the woman lying on the ground with several stab wounds from which she was bleeding profusely. Paramedics could only confirm her death.

The funeral services collected the body and took it for an autopsy.

The police cordoned off the crime scene and launched an investigation. Although the suspect had fled the scene, the police located and arrested him shortly afterwards.

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