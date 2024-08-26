An ITV mechanic reveals which is the 'most indestructible' vehicle on Spain's roads

Jorge Herrero Madrid Monday, 26 August 2024, 23:21 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

In today's age, technology is advancing by leaps and bounds, and with it, the production of consumer goods. However, despite impressive advances in design and manufacturing, many consumers have noticed that the durability of products has declined considerably compared to those of past generations.

What was once built to last a lifetime, today appears to be designed with a scheduled expiry date, promoting a constant and accelerated consumption cycle. This reality is especially palpable in the automotive industry, where the technological complexity of modern vehicles does not always translate into longevity.

Faced with this, Pedro Bastida, a technical vehicle inspection (ITV) mechanic, has published a video on social networks, where he is known as 'itvdeltiktok', revealing what he believes to be the most indestructible vehicle in Spain: a relic of Spanish roads, the Citroën C15.

"This van is indestructible and eternal, it is super simple, super light, but built with very good materials", said Bastida, while he shows in detail a unit that seems to resist the passage of time without hardly flinching.

The Citroën C15, which was one of the most popular vans in Spain during the 1980s and 1990s, has left an indelible mark thanks to its durability and strength. In that sense, Bastida highlighted the build quality of this van. "It is very well made, it was designed to last and if you bought one at the time you surely will still have it and it will be giving you less problems than the car you bought in 2020".

Throughout the video, the mechanic goes on to describe the vehicle's virtues, noting that it is "a very simple but at the same time very robust van" and that it "doesn't tend to break down".

A vehicle designed to last

Bastida also described this model as an example of durable engineering. "Look at the state of this unit, which actually still works, everything is in place, we can see that the parts are of a fairly robust size for the weight and power it has. In other words, it's very well built, it's still working and the truth is that everything is made of iron, there's nothing plastic. There's nothing that can break in the short term. It's all designed and built to last as long as possible without breaking and without giving any kind of problem."

Finally, the mechanic highlighted elements such as the rear suspension, describing it as "super hard, super robust and super effective", elements that, in his opinion, guarantee that this van will continue to run smoothly for many more years. "Here we have a simple but durable car," concluded Bastida.