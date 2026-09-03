Guardia Civil seizes dangerous alligator snapping turtle from Albacete home

The Guardia Civil has seized an alligator snapping turtle in Almansa, Albacete, after finding the dangerous reptile in the inner courtyard of a home.

Its ... 56-year-old owner has been reported for an alleged offence against flora and fauna over the illegal possession of the animal, whose bite force is comparable to that of some crocodiles.

The turtle, scientifically known as Macrochelys temminckii, has a hooked beak-like jaw that can exert a bite force of up to 68.95 bar, equivalent to 70.31 kilograms-force per square centimetre.

The investigation began after the Guardia Civil was alerted to the animal's presence. Officers entered the property and confirmed that it was an exotic species native to the United States and listed in Appendix II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

The owner was unable to provide documents demonstrating that the acquisition and possession of the turtle complied with the applicable regulations. The officers therefore seized the animal.

The species is the largest freshwater turtle in the Americas and one of the largest turtles in the world. Its shell can grow to 80 centimetres in length and the animal can weigh around 100 kilogrammes.

The shell of this species can measure up to 80 centimetres in length and weigh around 100 kilos. (Guardia Civil)

Release into Spanish waters prohibited

The Guardia Civil said the release of the species into Spanish ecosystems is strictly prohibited because its size and characteristics mean it could become an invasive species in rivers and inland waters, creating ecological risks and potentially threatening public safety.

The alligator snapping turtle is a carnivorous ambush predator that can remain motionless for hours on the bottom of rivers and ponds, camouflaging itself as a rock.

When hunting, it opens its jaws underwater and moves a small pink appendage on its tongue that resembles a live worm, using it as bait. When a fish or crab attempts to bite the appendage, the turtle snaps its jaws shut at high speed.

The owner now faces a possible prison sentence of between six months and two years or a fine of between eight and 24 months. In either case, the sentence can also include a special disqualification from practising a profession or trade and from exercising the right to hunt or fish for between two and four years.