Alicante province hospital fire injures two people and forces second-floor evacuation

Pau Sellés 22/05/2026 a las 15:09h.

A fire at Hospital Universitario de Torrevieja in the province of Alicante left two people injured and forced the evacuation of the entire second floor on Friday.

The fire broke out at around noon.

One of the victims suffered burns. The other required admission to the ICU for smoke inhalation.

Six workers also required assistance for smoke inhalation after participating in the rescue and evacuation efforts.

Firefighters are currently working on extinguishing the fire, with crews from several stations.

According to sources, regional health minister Marciano Gómez plans to travel to the Torrevieja hospital today.