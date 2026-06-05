Alcohol consumption in Spain falls sharply with biggest decline among young people

Alcohol consumption in Spain has fallen sharply over the past two decades, particularly among young people, according to a Ministry of Health report based on ... the Spanish Health Survey 2023.

Among people aged 15 to 24, regular drinking has fallen from 43.8% in 2006 to 17.9% in 2023, a reduction of almost 60% and the largest decrease recorded in any age group.

Overall, 31.1% of the population now drinks alcohol at least once a week, down from 48.6% in 2006 when almost half of Spaniards reported weekly consumption.

The report also highlights changes in drinking patterns. Average alcohol consumption during weekends from Friday to Sunday is now three times higher than on weekdays. Additionally, episodes of binge drinking have doubled in the past decade, mainly among those aged 25 to 64.

Clear differences were also found in how consumption varies across genders and socio-economic groups. Among men, higher-risk drinking is more concentrated in those with lower education levels and those who are unemployed. By contrast, among women, both higher prevalence and intensive drinking are more common among those with higher education, those in work and those from higher social classes.

In terms of education, 7.8% of men with basic education report regular consumption compared with 5.7% of men with higher education. Among women, rates are 7.3% for those with higher education and 7.8% among those in the highest social class, levels that are two to three times higher than among women with lower education or lower social classes.

Overall abstinence reaches 48% in the highest social class compared with 20.7% in the lowest.

Beer still the most popular

Beer remains the most widely consumed alcoholic drink among regular drinkers, accounting for 57.1% of total drink units, followed by wine at 30.9%. Wine is mainly dominant among those aged over 65, while younger people more often consume mixed drinks and vermouth.

Overall, 6% of the population aged 15 and over drinks above low-risk limits, including 6.9% of men and 5.2% of women. In men, prevalence increases with age and peaks at 9.1% among those over 65. In women, the highest prevalence is in the 15 to 24 age group, where it is higher than among men of the same age.

By region, the Balearic Islands at 46.7% and La Rioja at 42.8% have the highest prevalence of drinking, while Melilla at 12.9% and the Canary Islands at 18.3% have the lowest. The Basque Country records the lowest abstinence rate at 26.4%, while Melilla, Cantabria and the Canary Islands all exceed 40%.