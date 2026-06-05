Meteorological agency warns of the arrival of heavy rain, although temperatures are set to rise again

Heat will once again take centre stage in the coming days after a brief respite in temperatures across Spain. This has been confirmed by the ... state meteorological agency (Aemet), which expects that from Saturday 6 June onwards, temperatures will rise again in many regions, reaching highs above what is usual for this time of year.

Although the temperature increase will begin this weekend, it is expected to progress gradually, especially from next Monday onwards. This rise will be more noticeable in parts of the southern half of the country, where temperatures are once again expected to exceed 40°C.

Despite the return of summer-like conditions, heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms will continue in some areas of the mainland on Friday. According to the agency, the most significant rainfall is expected on Friday in Catalonia, although it cannot be ruled out that it may also spread to other parts of the Mediterranean coast.

The areas of Spain where there will be rain and storms on Friday and Saturday

As happened on Thursday, instability will once again prevail on Friday in some parts of northern Spain and the eastern Mediterranean coast, according to the forecast from Aemet. The day will still feel somewhat cool due to the passage of a mass of cold air, which will keep temperatures in many provinces below 30°C and even under 25°C in many provinces.

This influx of cold air will also lead to new rainfall, which - like on Thursday - will mainly affect the north-east of Spain. According to the agency, throughout the day, convective cloud formations will develop, bringing showers accompanied by thunderstorms to areas of northern and north-eastern Catalonia, where warnings remain in place due to significant rainfall accumulations and possible hail.

From Saturday onwards, a new frontal system is also expected to move across the northwest of the country, which will progress throughout the weekend. It is expected to leave isolated precipitation from Galicia to the Cantabrian communities throughout the day. There could also some showers in eastern peninsular mountain ranges.

On Sunday, stability will gradually gain ground as the heat once again becomes established across practically the whole Iberian Peninsula. Only in the Cantabrian area could there be somewhat more cloud cover, with the possibility of a few light showers, although they are not expected to be significant.

Sharp rise in temperatures in Spain: up to 5ºC higher in these regions

As mentioned above, from Saturday onwards, temperatures are expected to rise back to above normal for this time of year. Although Friday will continue to be somewhat cooler, thermometers will rise again from Saturday onwards with the influx of warmer air from North Africa.

In addition to this atmosphere, high pressure will also help to keep the skies lightly cloudy, which will increase the feeling of warmth in many areas of the country.

From Saturday onwards, temperatures will once again exceed 30ºC in north-western Spain, as well as in the southern half of the peninsula. In parts of Andalucía and Extremadura, highs will exceed 35ºC throughout the weekend , especially around the Guadalquivir and Guadiana rivers.

Temperatures will rise somewhat less in the north, where they are expected to remain around 20ºC. In the Mediterranean, meanwhile, temperatures will also rise, although they will remain closer to 30ºC.