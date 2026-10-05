Woman, 67, injured in wild boar attack in Basque Country

A 67-year-old woman from Soraluze, Guipúzcoa, is recovering at Donostia Hospital from injuries of varying severity inflicted by a wild boar while she ... was out walking along the road linking the town centre of Soraluze with the peak of Mount Karakate.

The attack took place at around 10am on Sunday, at a point on the aforementioned road between the hamlets of Eizagirreetxetxo and Goenetxetxo in the Basque municipality.

The injured woman knows the area well and often goes for walks in the vicinity where she was attacked by the wild boar, as she lives in a hamlet in that area.

The animal lunged at her after running out onto the road from an area of undergrowth and trees. As a result of the attack, the woman fell to the ground with injuries to various parts of her body but, fortunately, the animal stopped attacking and she was able to call for help herself.

The emergency services arrived at the scene of the incident shortly afterwards and took the injured woman to Donostia Hospital, where, as of Monday, she was still recovering from her injuries but was "out of danger", as confirmed to this newspaper by the local council itself.

Roe deer drive

As soon as news broke of a wild boar attack on a resident of Soraluze, rumours quickly began to spread in the town of Debabarrena that the incident, which took place in the upper part of the San Andrés neighbourhood, might be linked to a roe deer hunt that had taken place that very Sunday morning.

However, the roe deer hunt took place in a wooded area of the Txurruka neighbourhood, that is, in a different valley, some four or five kilometres from the spot where the wild boar attack occurred.

When asked about a possible link between the aforementioned hunt and the aggressive behaviour displayed by the wild boar that attacked the woman walking along the Karakate road, sources at Soraluze town council and the forest rangers service agreed that "although it cannot be ruled out 100 per cent, there does not appear to be any link between the Txurruka hunt and the attack in San Andrés". In their view, what happened was “an unfortunate accident”.