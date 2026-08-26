Palencia hunting accident: woman dies after being accidentally shot by her partner

A 53-year-old woman has died after being accidentally shot by her partner while they were hunting in an area of Hérmedes de Cerrato ... in Palencia, the Government Sub-delegation has confirmed.

The incident was reported to the 112 emergency service in Castile and León at 10.28am on Tuesday after the woman was accidentally shot near kilometre 5 of the P-114 road, within the municipality of Hérmedes de Cerrato.

The woman initially remained conscious and was flown by medical helicopter to Río Hortega University Hospital in Valladolid, according to the 112 emergency service and the Guardia Civil. The Government Sub-delegation subsequently confirmed that she had died.

Hunting media have reported that the woman was Valladolid-based shooter Raquel García.

Investigation ongoing

The Government Sub-delegation in Palencia said initial investigations by the Guardia Civil "would rule out the possibility that this is connected to an episode of gender-based violence", with the leading hypothesis being that the shooting was a hunting accident.

Investigators are continuing to establish the exact circumstances of the incident.