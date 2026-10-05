Madrid resident arrested for allegedly killing his parents with a dumbbell

The National Police arrested on Monday morning a 36-year-old man for allegedly brutally killing his parents, whose bodies were found at their flat ... in Madrid's Latina district.

According to sources, the man is a psychiatric patient. He reportedly struck his parents, 72 and 69, with a dumbbell.

The incident took place at around 4am this morning, when a man rang the emergency services to report that he was about to be killed.

Upon arrival, the police accessed the property using a battering ram, as the door was locked. Inside, they found a man barricading himself. He was exhibiting a "very high level of violence and agitation".

The police had to use a restraint device to subdue the suspect. Alongside the bodies of his parents, the police found the "blunt object" he had allegedly used.

The suspect is under arrest for homicide.

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