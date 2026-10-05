Crime
Madrid resident arrested for allegedly killing his parents with a dumbbell
The bodies were found in a flat on Paseo Husares, in the Latina district
C. P. S.
Madrid
The National Police arrested on Monday morning a 36-year-old man for allegedly brutally killing his parents, whose bodies were found at their flat ... in Madrid's Latina district.
According to sources, the man is a psychiatric patient. He reportedly struck his parents, 72 and 69, with a dumbbell.
The incident took place at around 4am this morning, when a man rang the emergency services to report that he was about to be killed.
Upon arrival, the police accessed the property using a battering ram, as the door was locked. Inside, they found a man barricading himself. He was exhibiting a "very high level of violence and agitation".
The police had to use a restraint device to subdue the suspect. Alongside the bodies of his parents, the police found the "blunt object" he had allegedly used.
The suspect is under arrest for homicide.