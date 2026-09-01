Young Spaniard arrested for allegedly assaulting underage ex-partner in front of their daughter

The police in the municipality of Tudela (Navarre region) arrested on Monday a 26-year-old man on suspicion of domestic abuse. According to the ... investigation, he assaulted his ex-partner, who is a minor, in the presence of their one-month-old daughter.

According to a statement from the Tudela Local Police, the arrest took place at 11.30am, when the young woman asked some police officers she saw on the road for help. The couple were travelling in a car with their daughter.

The girl and her mother filed a complaint and the police took the detainee to the station until bringing him before a court.

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