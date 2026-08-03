A 22-year-old worker dies after becoming trapped in a machine at a laundrette in Toledo

A 22-year-old woman died on Saturday morning after becoming trapped in a machine at a laundrette in Yeles in the province of Toledo.

The 112 emergency service in Castilla-La Mancha reported that this workplace accident occurred at 7.25 am on Saturday at a laundrette on Camino Canteras, when a female worker became trapped in one of the machines there.

The Illescas fire brigade had to rescue the girl from the machine, which was difficult to access, and freeing her proved complicated

The 22-year-old worker died at the scene, and the ambulance crew who attended were only able to confirm her death. In addition to the fire brigade and the ambulance crew, officers from the Guardia Civil also attended the scene.