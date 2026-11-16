Madrid crime: 24-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of stabbing boyfriend to death at aparthotel

A 22-year-old man of Peruvian origin died in the early hours of Monday morning after sustaining several stab wounds to the chest and ... arm at an aparthotel in Madrid's San Blas-Canillejas area. The police have arrested his 24-year-old girlfriend, also from Peru.

The National Police received a call from the accommodation establishment at 1.25am, concerning a possible altercation between two people. The patrol that arrived at the scene found the 22-year-old man with a "very deep" wound, his partner and the knife allegedly used in the incident.

By the time the paramedics arrived, the victim was in cardia arrest. The medical team were unable to save his life.

A psychologist from Summa 112 also travelled to the aparthotel. The National Police are now investigating the incident.

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