112 incident
Spain 112: 18-year-old woman seriously injured after falling some 30 metres in Basque mountain
The young woman, who went into cardiac arrest, had to be airlifted by helicopter to the Cruces hospital
Bruno Vergara
An 18-year-old woman was seriously injured on Wednesday after falling some 30 metres in the Anboto mountain in the Basque Country.
The accident ... occurred at around 4.30pm, when SOS Deiak received a call reporting that someone was calling for help. The people who alerted the emergency services had seen through binoculars a young man waving and calling for help. It appeared that a young woman was beside him.
Medical staff, the Ertzaintza police, firefighters and a helicopter were dispatched to the scene.
The helicopter left the rescue workers at the scene and flew off to pick up a third rescue worker and a paramedic before transferring the victim.
When they arrived, they found the young woman in cardiac arrest. They performed CPR and then airlifted her to the Cruces hospital.