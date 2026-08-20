Spain 112: 18-year-old woman seriously injured after falling some 30 metres in Basque mountain

Bruno Vergara 20/08/2026 a las 11:43h.

An 18-year-old woman was seriously injured on Wednesday after falling some 30 metres in the Anboto mountain in the Basque Country.

The accident ... occurred at around 4.30pm, when SOS Deiak received a call reporting that someone was calling for help. The people who alerted the emergency services had seen through binoculars a young man waving and calling for help. It appeared that a young woman was beside him.