Torremolinos Pride is back after the pandemic: all you need to know

Torremolinos's close links with the LGBT collective date back half a century, however it was not until the summer of 2015 that the town's streets hosted their first Pride event. It only took one year for it to take hold as one of southern Europe's greatest celebrations of its kind, second only to the Orgullo party in Madrid.

The last time Pride was held in Torremolinos (2019), more than 50,000 people from all over the world came to the Costa del Sol resort, not only to defend LGBT rights, but also to enjoy the celebration of diversity. Given that the pandemic has prevented the town from celebrating Pride for the past two years, the forecast for 2022 could not be more optimistic.

The council is clear on how it wants the celebration to be. The slogan itself - 'Torremolinos without labels; for the rights of LGTBIQ+ children and adolescents' - embodies the efforts to integrate the whole of society in this event that advocates freedom and equality. The idea is to break the prejudice that an LGBT event is solely for the LGBT community. Torremolinos understands that the community is obviously one of the main promoters, but emphasises that it should be an event that the whole town takes part in. Everyone should feel involved.

The intention is to make the event appealing to people of all ages, especially for teenagers who may face difficult situations at school, where efforts to raise awareness are ongoing. The ultimate goal is to gain an understanding of LGBT from childhood, so that when people come to face situations of gender and sexual identity, they do so in an informed way, and in a social context that supports and understands the process. Without labels. Long live Pride!

A festival in La Nogalera: all the featured artists

Torremolinos's most famous square will come to life for the entirety of the Pride celebrations, with a series of concerts, performances and DJ sets. Xenon Spain, a famous cross-dresser and popular presenter, will host the event.

Camela.

-María Peláe: An opening speech by a leading lesbian

A monumental moment of Pride will be the opening speech, which this year will be delivered by María Peláe. The Malaga singer is an LGBT icon, especially within the lesbian community. At SIX, we're sure that she won't disappoint.

-Xenon Spain: The best hostess

The queen of the night, the princess of Torremolinos. A triumph for the organisers, Lady Edén will be responsible for presenting all the galas and concerts of the week in La Nogalera square.

-Carmen La Hierbabuena: The most heavy metal 'coplera'

Fangoria's supporting act, discovered by Nacho Canut, this singer from Seville rose to fame at 40 years old. She studied classical dance, dramatic ats and flamenco from a young age. Nowadays, she combines a traditional Spanish 'coplera' look with tattoos and leather clothing, and always stands out at a traditional flamenco venue - as will be the case when she performs at Pride on Saturday.

-Camela: When love sets sail in La Nogalera

Oh the joy, when love sets sail in La Nogalera on Pride days.... Ángeles and Dioni, forming musical group Camela, will make an appearance at Pride in Torremolinos on Wednesday 1 June. Performing their best hits for the crowds to sing along to, they are sure to be a success.

-Eduardo Navarrete: Keeping the gala on track

Famous for his role in the first edition of the TVE show Maestros de la Costura (Spain's equivalent of The Great British Sewing Bee), the Alicante designer Eduardo Navarrete will be on stage at La Nogalera on Thursday 2 June to present the gala alongside La Terremoto.

-Samantha Hudson: For Spain and For Torremolinos

Samantha Hudson is an all-rounder: she simultaneously represents nothing specific and eveything at once. Not one to be missed, she will take to La Nogalera stage where she will undoubtedly sing, among other hits, Por España, the single from her new album released a few months ago.

Soraya, La prohibida and Xenon Spain. / SUR

-Soraya: 'Poyeya' and for the community

One of the country's greatest voices will close Saturday's events, filling Torremolinos with even more colour and excitement and once again showing her strong commitment to the LGBT community. Her performance is highly anticipated.

Sofía Cristo: A barbarian lesbian

Sofía Cristo will be at Pride in Torremolinos on the Friday, and who knows how much longer she might stay for. The daughter of Bárbara Rey never disappoints, and will undoubtedly be one of the most popular guests among those watching the performances from the foot of the stage.

La Prohibida: Languages, darling!

She studied languages for ten whole years. La Prohibida can tell you want you want and how you want it. Languages, darling. She is one of the most important drag queens on the national stage. Arriving on the Thursday of Pride, she will coincide with Samantha Hudson. Who knows, they might even perform a few songs together... Maybe Disco Jet Lag?

Concerts, activities and exhibitions: the full programme

SUR

As well as the concerts, the organisers have set up dozens of activities for Pride week, from exhibitions and sporting events to health screenings.

SATURDAY 28 MAY

-Theatre performance. Asociación Colega de Torremolinos. A play, 'Chicos, chicos, chicos' (Boys, Boys, Boys). Location: Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre. Time: 8pm

MONDAY 30 MAY

-Testing marathon. CASA Torremolinos. Asociación Apoyo Positivo. Location: calle Dña. María Barrabino N.º 16 2º Planta. Time: 10am to 8pm

-Exhibition Identidades Diverxas (Diverse Indentities). Federación Andalucía Diversidad LGTB and Colegandalus Málaga. Location: Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre. Inauguration: At 1pm, until 28 June.

-Presentation. Asociación Colega Torremolinos presents the book Los Corceles del Fin del Mundo (Steeds of the End of the World). Location: events room in the Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre. Time: 7.30pm

-LGTBIQA+ short film. Asociación Apoyo Positivo LGTBIQA+ short film, Season 3 Patriarcado (Patriarchy) and Season 4 Locura (Madness). Location: cinema room of the Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre. Time: 8pm

WEDNESDAY 1 JUNE

-Testing marathon. CASA Torremolinos. Asociación Apoyo Positivo. Location: calle Dña. María Barrabino N.º 16 2º Planta. Time: 10am to 8pm

-Screening for sexually transmitted infections. Asociación Apoyo Positivo. Location: Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre. Time: 12pm to 7.30pm

-Talk on diverse masculinities. Asociación Alternativa en Colores. Aimed at professionals in Torremolinos's education centres. Location: events room in the Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre. Time: 11am

Family Diversity Day. Asociación Apoyo Positivo. Location: gardens of the Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre. Time: 6.30pm

Opening speech by María Peláe and raising of the LGBT flag. Location: Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre. Time: 8.30pm

THURSDAY 2 JUNE

-LGBT flag display. Location: Torremolinos town hall. Time: 12pm

-Testing marathon. CASA Torremolinos. Asociación Apoyo Positivo. Location: calle Dña. María Barrabino N.º 16 2º Planta. Time: 10am to 8pm.

-Screening for sexually transmitted infections. Asociación Apoyo Positivo. Location: Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre. Time: 12am to 7:30 pm

-Presentation. Asociación Diversport presents the campaign: Rompiendo el Silencio: Hablamos de la Salud Mental (Breaking the Silence: Let's Talk about Mental Health). Location: Torremolinos town hall. Time: 1pm

-Children's games promoting diversity. Federación Andalucía Diversidad LGTB and Colegandalus Málaga. Location: gardens of the Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre. Time: 5.30pm to 7.30pm

-Self-defence workshop. Asociación Apoyo Positivo, aimed at LGBT community. Location: yoga room in the Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre. Time: 6pm to 8pm

-Storytelling for children and nail painting workshop. Asociación Alternativa en Colores. Reading of children's stories, ¡Viva las Uñas Coloradas! and nail painting workshop. Location: gardens of the Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre. Time: 7pm

-Seminar. Seminar on visibility of elderly LGBT people on social media. Asociación Diversport. Location: events room in the Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre. Time: 7pm

-Performance by Rainbow Voices Group. Asociación Colega de Torremolinos. Location: Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre. Time: 8.30pm

SUR

FRIDAY 3 JUNE

-Testing marathon. CASA Torremolinos. Asociación Apoyo Positivo. Location: calle Dña. María Barrabino N.º 16 2º Planta. Time: 10am to 8pm

-Screening for sexually transmitted infections. Asociación Apoyo Positivo Location: Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre. Time: 12pm to 7:30pm

-Workshop and exhibition. Arte y Diversidad (Art and Diversity). Asociación Diversport. Location: events room in the Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre. Aimed at secondary school students from IES Playamar and IES Costa del Sol. Time: 12am

-Workshop. Hablamos de la Salud Mental y las Personas LGBTQI+ (Let's Talk about Mental Health and the LGBTQI+ Community). Asociación Diversport. Location: events room in the Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre. Time: 5pm to 7pm

-Ball. Learn to dance VOGUE. Asociación Apoyo Positivo. Location: Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre. Time: 6pm to 8pm

-High heels race. Asociación Colega Torremolinos. Location: plaza Costa del Sol. Time 7pm

-Competitive catwalk with proud pets. Federación Andalucía Diversidad LGBT y Colegandalus Málaga. Location: gardens of the Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre. Time: 7pm to 7:30pm

-Documentary. Imparables (Unstoppable). Asociación Alternativa en Colores. Location: cinema room in the Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre. Time: 7:30pm

- Torremolinos LGBT choir perfomance. Location: Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre. Time: 8.15pm

Solidarity tapas. Federación Andalucía Diversidad LGBT y Colegandalus Málaga. Location: Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre. Time: from 8.15pm

SATURDAY 4 JUNE

-Beach volleyball. Asociación Diversport. Location: Bajondillo beach, in front of Meliá hotel. Time: 12pm

-Sexually transmitted infection screening. Asociación Apoyo Positivo. Location: Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre. Time: 12pm to 7.30pm

-Reading of the manifesto, led by Cloe. Location: Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre