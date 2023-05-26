Torremolinos gets ready for weekend of LGBT festivities during Pride 2023 Under the slogan Old Age, Pride, Memory - Taking care of our legacy, the event takes place from 1 until 4 June

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos is gearing up for one of the most colourful and exciting festivals of the year, Pride 2023, an event that the town hall claims will be “a great event of diversity and a unique milestone in the history of the town”.

Under the slogan Old Age, Pride, Memory - Taking care of our legacy, the festivities take place from Thursday 1 until Sunday 4 June, and will include more than thirty social, sporting and recreational activities, along with beach parties, concerts and the annual parade.

The festival will begin at 9am on 1 June at the Pablo Picasso Cultural Centre with the raising of the rainbow flag and the proclamation, which this year will be read by the Madrid designer, Lorenzo Caprile.

At midday, the LGBT+ flag will also be raised in Plaza de la Nogalera, followed by an afternoon of family activities, a diversity gymkhana, drag shows and performances by Marta Sango, Natalia Lacunza and Rainbow Voices.

The festivities will continue on Friday on Playa Bajondillo at 9am, with yoga and exercise classes on the beach, followed by a paella for seniors at the La Bodega restaurant in the town centre.

The Plaza Costa del Sol will host the fifth Proud Pets contest from 6pm; while the Picasso Cultural Centre will host a series of free concerts and drag shows from 9pm, and these will include performances by Ricky Merino and Supremme De Luxe.

Colourful parade

The highlight of the festival takes place on Saturday, when the colourful parade of floats will leave the town hall at 6pm and embark on its journey through the streets of the town and on to Picasso Cultural Centre. This will be followed by an evening of live music and outrageous drag shows, including a performance by the Coro LGTB+ de Torremolinos, the only choir of its kind in the province of Malaga.

Other acts will include the non-binary Malaga poet, Ángelo Néstore; the celebrated Spanish drag queen and singer, La Prohibida; Ojete Calor, an electro pop duo whose show is characterised by ironic lyrics and absurd humour; and Víctor Algora, whose music highlights the experiences that shape the personality of the gay sector.

The festival will close on Sunday (5pm) with a huge beach party held on the Bajondillo beach (next to Bar Eden).

To coincide with Pride, a variety of other events like book presentations, short films, theatre, talks and workshops organised by various associations will be held at various locations from Friday 26 May (today) .

Torremolinos Pride began in 2015 and has since evolved into a hugely popular annual event, attracting thousands of people from all over Spain.

www.pridetorremolinos.es