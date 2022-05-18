'There comes an age when you have to retire, because what are you going to wear, a pair of slippers?'

Protegida Castro could be a long-lost cousin of the Gucci family or Gianni Versace’s secret sister; she adores her clothes and wardrobe. The thing about most of her looks, meticulously chosen and always with an eye on international haute couture, is that she designs them herself, along with her partner, fellow drag queen Nefertiti Goddess.

The couple have been together for several years and it is Nefertiti who sews together Protegida’s jackets. They are original, flawless and have unique details like peaked shoulder pads, and it is one of those jackets that Protegida is wearing for her interview.

How two divas manage to live together in the same house and not mix “shows” or confuse wardrobes is a mystery: "It's difficult when it comes to organising yourself and knowing what belongs to who. The truth is that we get along very well and right from the beginning Nefertiti and I have shared everything. Except for the shoes, she's a 38 and I'm a 43," Protegida laughs.

This man from Malaga, hairdresser by day and drag queen by night, is a professionally trained dancer, which makes for one of the highlights of the show, along with impeccable lip-syncing. Going back to his beginnings as a drag performer, Protegida explains that it was "a drunken night" in Soho Copas, when he donned a pair of heels and started to dance. He raised eyebrows and attracted attention, including from the owner of the bar, who offered him an opportunity to work as a dancer.

Over the years Protegida’s character has evolved, but she is still "current, super funny and extroverted," she says, adding: "I'm also a bit aggressive, but I don't hit anyone. As far as my look is concerned, I really like wearing black and aggressive makeup. It’s very powerful.”

Protegida Castro. / Migue Fernández

After six years working as a drag performer, Protegida recognises that rather than bad days, she has had "bad phases"; moments in which she had to stop and think about how to continue with her act and come up with something different. "I went through a phase in which I couldn’t find myself, I couldn’t find my niche. I got over it though, thank God. There have been times when I have thought about quitting. During the day I'm a hairdresser and at night I'm a drag queen, so there are days when I stay up late and I have to get up early. I have been able to relax, but I’m not giving up just yet," she reveals.

Setting a date to retire from the stage, Protegida says: "When I see the wrinkles and I can't afford Botox, I'll say 'this is it, honey'. There comes an age when you have to retire, because what are you going to wear, a pair of slippers? No, always a diva.”

Until that day arrives, we will continue to enjoy those heart-stopping wardrobes from the best atelier in Malaga.