Queer Eye and the road to diversity

Makeover reality TV series can be damaging. Without empathy, tolerance or understanding, they can leave the protagonist feeling confused, with a new look that doesn’t align with their idea of who they really are.

Luckily, this is not the case with Queer Eye, a remake of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy from the early 2000s, which stars five adorable experts in gastronomy, culture, aesthetics and interior design. Antoni, Karamo, Jonathan, Tan France and Bobby are the Fab Five: friends, influencers and presenters (among many other things, which won’t all fit here), who, since 2017, lead season after season of this reality series from the United States.

It’s a commitment to self-love and promoting diversity. In each season - and there are six available on Netflix - these five gay men and their team move to a different city in the United States where they convert a dingy loft into a haven of glamour and modernity. Then they begin carrying out the amazing makeovers into which, cheesy as it sounds, they put a lot of love.

In the early season, they only did these makeovers on men, given that women already tend to suffer more from the pressure of society’s beauty standards. However, this changed in the following seasons. In the sixth season, and without giving away any spoilers, they carry out one of the most heart-wrenching changes of the entire series: on a weightlifting trans woman in the middle of her transition process.

The warmth that they show in every single episode and their emotional investment into the protagonist makes Queer Eye completely addictive. Once you finish the six seasons, you’ll want the Fab Five to come to Spain to work their magic over here… Where do we sign up?