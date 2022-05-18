'I don't know if I'll enter the 2023 drag queen contest, I don't want to abuse my position'

"It's impossible to stop her / She's the best / Abuser, abuser, abuser / Blessed be the hour I found you." The song (originally in Spanish) by Puerto Rican Reggaeton duo, Wisin and Yandel, sums Alma de Soul up perfectly. She's the best and she's unstoppable, at least when it comes to the drag queen contests.

In the last two years of pageants (2020 and 2022), The Malaga artist has scored a hat-trick, winning Torremolinos, Benalmádena and Malaga city. The competition moves to the Canary Islands in 2023 and she hasn’t ruled out competing once again, although she recognises that she doesn’t want to be seen to be stealing all the limelight from her friends and colleagues.

Alma de Soul was born thanks to a friend who encouraged her to dress as a woman. She soon went on to win her first competition: "I realised that Alma was inside me," she admits. She is a multifaceted artist, with different influences, as well as elegance, natural ease, self-confidence and posture. "I love performing," she says.

Alma maintains that there is always a good vibe between the transvestites. "There is a bit of bickering that goes on, but it’s few and far between and it’s subtle," she says.

Alma de Soul. / Migue Fernández

In her relatively short career, Alma recalls the moment she won that first contest and her character was born, with her mother in the audience. She also remembers the day her father turned up at a show or when she was selected to work in Ibiza for a season. "I don’t recall the worst moment, I prefer not to dwell on bad feelings,” she tells SIX.

No one has the perfect formula for winning all these competitions, but Alma can at least speak from her own experience. She learns from what works best over the years and says that her advice to someone who is just starting out and who aspires to win a competition is “to watch a lot and learn from others”. She continues, “That's how I learned and became who I am today.”

Alma looks after her figure and hopes to stay in the limelight for as long as possible and to continue to dazzle the judges. But when is she likely to stop? "It’s your body that tells you if you have to retire. Nowadays make-up can work miracles, if you’ve got it, flaunt it,” she quips.

The queen of the Malaga drag scene talks openly about people she meets on nights out: "The truth is that there is a lot of flirting. In some cases I have pulled straight guys," admits the artist, who confesses that there is always the "fantasy" in which the men think “how beautiful and feminine, I know it's a guy but I don't see it”. “They always tend to make you behave like a woman, even though they know what's what,” she concludes.