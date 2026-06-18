Paragliding accident in Spain kills British man who hit power lines

Natalia Penza 18/06/2026 a las 12:52h.

A British man has died in a paragliding accident in north-east Spain.

The 63-year-old is said to have lost his life after getting tangled in power lines.

The alarm was raised around 1.20pm yesterday.

Emergency responders including firefighters and paramedics raced to the scene and tried to assist him, but he had been critically injured and ended up dying where he got into difficulties.

The drama occurred near Palau de Noguera, a small historic village a short drive from the town of Tremp in the Catalan province of Lleida.

It was not immediately clear today if the Brit lived in Spain or had gone paragliding as part of a holiday.

A police investigation into the incident was ongoing today but a well-placed source said everything was pointing to the unnamed man’s death being an accident.

Last month a 68-year-old paraglider died in a separate accident in the same province.

A spokesman for the regional Generalitat government said of yesterday’s tragedy: “The Generalitat's firefighters received a call at 1.20 pm yesterday about a paragliding accident in the Palau de Noguera area, in the municipality of Tremp.

“Immediately, three fire crews from the Tremp and Sort fire stations were activated. They searched the area, located the victim seriously injured, and provided initial medical attention until the two crews from the Emergency Medical Service (SEM) arrived.

“The regional Mossos d’Esquadra police were also mobilised.

“Unfortunately the man, aged 63 and of British nationality, lost his life."

In July 2023 a British man died in a paragliding accident in Portugal.

Emergency responders including firefighters launched a search after a 999 call from a local saying a paraglider had crashed to the ground near a beauty spot north of Lisbon.

The accident victim had already gone into cardiac arrest when he was discovered in an area “of difficult access.”

He was assisted by medical experts but died at the scene.

The man suffered his accident in an area known as Vale Bom in the municipality of Cadaval.

It is near to the Montejunto Mountains an hour north of Lisbon, a nature lover’s paradise speckled with windmills and sleepy villages which is also a well-known wine region.