The comforting lies we tell ourselves

Dilip Kuner 31/07/2026 a las 02:00h.

Spain is enduring a summer of tragedies. From the rising threat of West Nile virus in the south to devastating fires; drowning spikes to relentless heatwaves, the physical realities of a changing world are landing heavily on our doorstep. Yet, scroll through social media and you will find a vocal minority treating these crises not with grave concern, but with mocking disdain. “It's always hot in summer,” they scoff, dismissing official death tolls as manufactured panic.

Where does this reflex - to instantly reject reality and embrace conspiracy - actually come from?

It is easy to blame social media algorithms, but the root cause is psychological. We are living through an era of profound cognitive overload. When confronted with cascading, complex threats like climate breakdown or vector-borne diseases, feeling powerless is terrifying.

Acknowledging that our environment is shifting dangerously requires us to accept vulnerability and institutional failure.

For a certain mind, conspiracy theories are not a descent into madness; they are a coping mechanism. Denying excess mortality figures or reframing a public health warning as a “globalist plot” restores a false sense of agency.

It transforms a terrifying, uncontrollable disaster into a simple narrative with a clear villain. If the heatwave is a hoax, you don't have to change your life, worry about your elderly parents, or face an uncertain future. It turns reality into a choice.

This cynicism, which hardened during the Covid-19 pandemic, has now metastasised into an all-purpose armour. The problem with burying one's head in the sand is that the sand eventually gets too hot.

Active denial allows people to feel superior - as “truth-tellers” in a world of “sheep” - while sparing them the heavy emotional tax of grief and anxiety.

We cannot afford to let this loud cynicism dictate our public response. Scepticism is healthy; collective delusion in the face of dying ecosystems and preventable deaths is a luxury we no longer have.

The heat is real, the loss of life is real and no amount of online bravado will lower the temperature. It is time to face up to the facts.