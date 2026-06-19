Looking back ten years

SUR in English 19/06/2026 a las 02:00h.

We all - at least those of us who cared - remember what we were doing at the time of the Brexit referendum in the UK on 23 June 2016, ten years ago on Tuesday. The vote back then was on a Thursday, press day, and here at SUR in English we were unable to wait and hold the front page until the small hours for a result to come through.

So instead, when we recovered from what for most of us was a shock, we set about producing an eight-page supplement to be published with the Spanish SUR on the Saturday. In those days, of course, print was priority; today all that special content would have gone on the web that same Friday.

The result of the referendum has changed all our lives to a greater or lesser extent, whether it be the time we are able to spend in Spain, having to pay silly customs charges at the post office or, more recently, the queues for the EES system at the airport. Ten years ago, when British people were, or in the case of many abstainers were not, voting, those issues were not mentioned and not even imagined.

Also in June ten years ago, Malaga CF had come to an end of a successful season in Spain's Primera division. They finished eighth, ahead of many of Spain's top football clubs, including Real Madrid. This was the club's third best result in its history.

Now, in 2026, after struggling for a while in Spain's third tier and just one season in the second division, the side could achieve promotion again to play among the “big boys” of Spanish football. The deciding game is this Saturday in Almeria, an Andalusian derby that will have all fans, EU or non-EU, on the edge of their seats.