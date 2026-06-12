Javier González de Lara. President of CEA and CEM 12/06/2026 a las 19:36h.

Malaga is at a pivotal moment. Our province has established itself as one of the most dynamic and promising regions in Spain, with the capacity to generate economic activity, attract investment, create jobs and make its mark on the world. But behind every indicator, every new business and every successful project, there is one essential factor: talent.

Talent is now the key strategic driver of business competitiveness. This is true for companies, which need skilled, committed staff who are able to adapt to a constantly changing environment. It is also true for regions, which are increasingly competing to attract, develop and retain knowledge, initiative and entrepreneurial spirit. If Malaga is driving much of Andalucía’s economic growth and has established itself as one of Spain’s most promising regions, this is due, among other factors, to its ability to become a hub for talent.

That talent comes from many different backgrounds and speaks with many different accents. Malaga has grown thanks to the efforts of those who were born here and those who chose this region to settle, invest, start businesses and contribute. The international community that forms part of our province, particularly on the Costa del Sol, is not an external factor in our development: it is an active part of it. It brings cultural diversity, experience, connections to other markets, new ways of understanding business and an open-minded perspective that enriches our business culture.

In this regard, the Costa del Sol has played a historic and strategic role. For decades, it has been the main international gateway for Malaga and Andalucía, a welcoming place that fosters entrepreneurship and business excellence, and which has successfully transformed its appeal into economic activity, employment and opportunities. Today, it remains one of our main driving forces, but it is also an example of evolution: from leadership in tourism to attracting investment, from service to experience, and from seasonality to an increasingly diversified and stable activity throughout the year.

This transformation is clearly evident in tourism, the crown jewel of our economy. Malaga remains a leading destination, but increasingly so in terms of quality, specialisation and added value. Sectors such as cultural, gastronomic, sports, health, language, residential, conference and luxury tourism are helping to reduce seasonality, attract new types of visitors and create more stable employment. Here too, talent is key: to innovate, to stand out, to offer excellence and to compete in a global market.

But today’s Malaga cannot be explained by tourism alone. Our economy has diversified significantly in recent years. Traditional sectors such as agribusiness, construction, retail and services are now being joined by sectors such as technology, cybersecurity, the digital economy, transport and logistics, the cultural and creative industries, sustainability and the internationalisation of our businesses. Exports are gaining ground, businesses are innovating more, and the province is moving towards a broader, more complex and more globally connected economic model.

The figures bear this out. In 2025, more than 8,000 commercial companies were incorporated in Malaga - accounting for almost four in ten of those set up in Andalucía - and the province remains one of the leading regions in Spain for business start-ups. Self-employment also reflects this entrepreneurial spirit, with over 143,000 self-employed workers currently. These figures speak of initiative and the ability to turn opportunities into business ventures.

In an era marked by uncertainty, technological change, geopolitical tensions and regulatory complexity, the business sector stands as a source of stability and social cohesion. Businesses create jobs, support families, drive innovation and form the backbone of the region. This credibility is the shared achievement of a diverse, responsible and committed community, built by local entrepreneurs, professionals and the self-employed, as well as by many others who have come here and made this shared project their own.

At the CEM, we are committed to supporting this process by championing an environment conducive to economic activity, fostering public-private partnerships, supporting training and highlighting the role of entrepreneurs as drivers of progress. Because when we talk about talent, we are also talking about education, opportunities, infrastructure, mobility, energy, housing, legal certainty and institutional quality. Attracting talent is important; retaining it, nurturing its growth and connecting it with our businesses is essential.

SUR in English’s Top International Business Guide is a superb illustration of all this. It reflects a Malaga that is open to the world, capable of bringing together different cultures, investment and backgrounds within a single shared reality. In times of uncertainty, we need more initiative, more knowledge and more confidence. We need to continue building a Malaga that brings people together, welcomes them, innovates and competes without losing its identity. Because our future will depend, to a large extent, on our collective ability to transform all that potential into shared progress.