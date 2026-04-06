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I happened to hear it on Monday, and it's still rattling around in my head. With the centre of Malaga transformed into an enormous and impassable Formula One circuit for the procession floats - and only those who pay get to watch - the streets become a maze of rat runs, where getting around has turned into an exercise in faith and infinite patience.

While waiting for my colleague Bori Salas to cover the metro strike, my built-in journalist's antenna picked up a fleeting phone conversation. Some young lads were talking to what seemed to be another friend, suggesting a meeting point so as not to get lost in the crowds: "See you at the statues at the port..."

It's certainly a smart choice - close enough to the official route, yet open, visible and easy to reach.

Beyond the anecdote, I don't think the idea has had time to catch on as a new urban landmark, but what strikes me most is the extraordinary capacity for adaptation that the people of Malaga always show towards anything new.

I've said it many times with pride: the day after the metro opened, it seemed as though it had always been there, because people took to it quickly and naturally. The same when the high-speed train arrived, when the Palmeral del puerto and Muelle Uno opened to the public, and even the big wheel - the locals colonised them and made them their own straight away.

Now, it turns out there is a group of statues at the entrance to the port, and as almost always happens with everything in Malaga, the work sparked bitter controversy before it was even installed, with several groups opposed to it and doing everything possible to block it.

Well, they are up now, and I can see many people who like how that space has turned out - just as there are clearly many others who don't, and all opinions are valid.

In the poll carried out on SUR.es - with no scientific validity but indicative of general feeling - a large majority of readers said they liked the statues and would leave them where they are.

Now that everyone can see what is actually there, without smoke and mirrors, the time has come for all sides - supporters and detractors alike - to agree to accept the result of a survey carried out by a recognised polling agency, so that the people of Malaga can decide what happens with their public space.

If anyone asked me, my answer would be the same as those young lads: "See you at the statues at the port."