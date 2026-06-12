Francisco Salado. President Malaga Diputación 12/06/2026 a las 19:48h.

Malaga is going through an extraordinary period. Our province has established itself as an economic, cultural and social benchmark in Spain and Europe. And here at Malaga provincial council, the Diputación, we are proud to have contributed to this progress through serious, responsible and accessible governance, which has placed the needs of the municipalities and their people at the heart of our work. But we must not succumb to triumphalism or complacency; we need to be fully aware of the needs and challenges presented by this period of development and growth.

Nor can we overlook the key factors behind this success: the dynamism of our civil society and business community, with an undeniable international dimension that strengthens us, and our unhesitating commitment to public-private partnerships

In recent years, the Diputación has strengthened its role as a driving force for regional cohesion. We have channelled significant funds into local authorities, ensuring that progress is not confined to the coast but also reaches inland areas. New initiatives that create opportunities and jobs, upgraded roads, employment schemes, direct support for local councils and a firm focus on water infrastructure are concrete examples of our work.

The drought of recent years has posed a huge challenge for our province, and as a result the Diputación has prioritised this spending, in collaboration with the local councils, the associations of municipalities and the regional government of Andalucía. We carried out an assessment of leaks in the municipal water networks of towns with fewer than 20,000 inhabitants, and we are developing an efficiency plan to put an end to wastage, as well as promoting the reuse of treated water for agricultural purposes. Every year we are investing more than 30 million euros in this area, but we need the national government to undertake the works that fall within its remit, such as the desalination plants in Axarquía and Mijas-Fuengirola, as well as the dams at Cerro Blanco - essential for putting an end to flooding in the Guadalhorce Valley - and Gibralmedina.

The growth we have experienced in recent years requires investment, just as it would in any business, family or organisation. The province’s transport needs demand major new initiatives, both to strengthen and improve public transport - with the Costa del Sol railway line as the flagship project - and to expand the network of high-capacity roads. We cannot ‘die of success’ because these investments are not being made, especially in a context where the state’s tax revenue in our province is breaking records year after year, increasing at a rate of 20 per cent annually.

As President of the Diputación, the governing body of our province, I am determined to continue to campaign for these projects to be carried out, whoever is in power, particularly the Costa del Sol railway line, extending to Marbella, Estepona and the Campo de Gibraltar on the western side, and as far as Nerja on the eastern side. I am also committed to improving the Guadalhorce commuter rail service.

Tourism, technology and agribusiness are the driving forces behind a present that looks to the future. Malaga is already a global tourism powerhouse and, at the same time, a technology hub of national and international significance. For example, in 2024, the Málaga TechPark employed around 27,940 people, with companies generating a turnover of more than 4.18 billion euros and investing over 187 million euros in R&D. This technological and industrial dynamism complements our province’s strength in tourism.

We must not fall into the trap of ‘tourismphobia’, which is being fuelled by certain political circles that are undoubtedly irresponsible and populist. Our tourism industry generates more than 157,000 jobs and around 25 billion euros in economic activity, and it is the legacy of many generations. The Costa del Sol has always been a pioneer and now, moreover, it is set to become an international benchmark with our ‘Málaga no Caduca’ programme, a pioneering initiative against food waste. We invite business leaders from the hotel, hospitality and retail sectors to join us. The idea is to channel surplus food to those who need it most, with logistical support and a coordinated platform funded by the Diputación with an investment of 10 million euros to assist more than 30,000 vulnerable people. We want Malaga to be a leader not only in tourism, but also in social responsibility.

Málaga in 2026 is a land of opportunity, talent and a bright future. A welcoming province, open to everyone, with a growing foreign population. We are an inclusive province that knows how to grow and welcome new residents and businesses from elsewhere without losing our identity. Because it is in our DNA, and anyone who wants to live and work here, contributing to the development of our region, is a true Malagueño. That is the pride of those of us who live here and the commitment of the Diputación: to continue working to ensure that this extraordinary present also becomes the best possible future.