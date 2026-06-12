Chris Dottie MBE, President of British Chamber of Commerce in Spain 12/06/2026 a las 19:53h.

For decades, the Costa del Sol has held a very distinct place for the British: sunshine, quality of life, retirement, tourism and second homes. That image remains true, but it is no longer enough to explain what is happening in Malaga. The province is no longer just a destination where people come to relax; it has become a place where people invest, start businesses, recruit talent and build firms with an international outlook.

This shift involves moving away from an economy reliant on residential and tourist appeal towards a more sophisticated model. Malaga is now competing for capital, business projects, skilled professionals and decision-making centres. And it is doing so at a time when international companies no longer choose a location solely on the basis of costs, but rather on connectivity, talent, legal certainty and the institutional environment.

At the British Chamber of Commerce in Spain, we are following this development with particular interest. The United Kingdom maintains a very significant economic relationship with Andalucía. Cumulative British investment in the region now exceeds 2.6 billion euros since records began in 1993, and British companies provide more than 22,800 jobs in Andalucía. We are not talking about a foreign community detached from the local economy, but rather a business presence with a real impact on investment, employment and productive activity.

Malaga is at the heart of much of this transformation. Its strength lies not only in being an attractive city to live in, but also in having successfully built an ecosystem capable of turning that appeal into economic activity. The case of Malaga TechPark is particularly noteworthy. The park now employs over 29,000 people and has achieved a turnover of nearly 4.9 billion euros. These figures show that Malaga has succeeded in bringing business weight to a region long perceived as a tourist destination.

The key lies in a combination of factors: an international airport with strong links to the UK and Europe; a geographical location that serves as a gateway to the Mediterranean and North Africa; an established international community; a growing technology ecosystem; and a local government that has recognised that attracting investment requires continuity, public-private partnership and a long-term vision.

But we need to be clear: Malaga no longer competes on price alone. Cities aiming to attract high-quality investment cannot base their appeal on being cheap. They compete on value. And that value is measured in terms of talent, innovation, stability, infrastructure, connectivity, institutional quality and business density. In this regard, the province has positioned itself as a particularly attractive base for British and international companies looking to grow from Spain or southern Europe.

The British community has also changed. The traditional profile of the resident who came to the Costa del Sol to retire now coexists with executives, entrepreneurs, investors, consultants, tech professionals and businesspeople who run projects from Malaga for international markets. Many of them do not come simply to use local services; they set up businesses, hire staff and become part of business networks.

That network has an economic value that is often underestimated. For a company entering the market for the first time, finding a bilingual environment, advisers accustomed to international operations, professionals familiar with British standards, and an established business community breaks down barriers to entry. Trust is also infrastructure. And Malaga has built a network of trust that is particularly useful for foreign investment.

Consolidating this position requires avoiding complacency. Growth brings its own challenges: pressure on the housing market, a need for more technical talent, mobility, infrastructure, administrative efficiency and growing competition from other European hubs. If Malaga wishes to maintain its appeal to international investment, it must continue to work on these fronts with the same ambition that has built its recent reputation.

At the British Chamber of Commerce in Spain, we will continue to work to strengthen these ties: helping more British companies to understand the opportunities Andalucía has to offer, supporting those who are already investing, and helping to ensure that the economic relationship between the UK and Spain continues to generate growth, jobs and shared value.

The Costa del Sol will continue to be an extraordinary place to live. But Malaga is now something more: a region where international capital finds the right conditions to grow, where talent wants to stay, and where businesses can build their future in Spain. That is the real transformation. And it deserves to be understood in economic terms, not just in terms of tourism.