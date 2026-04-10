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The design of the future centre, shaped like a drop of water. SUR
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Work starts next week on landmark CaixaForum building in Malaga city

The site, in Malaga city's Plaza Manuel Azaña, is currently used as a free car park. Signs have now gone up advising drivers to remove their vehicles by Monday

Paco Griñán

Friday, 10 April 2026, 10:57

Work is due to start on Monday on the CaixaForum cultural centre to be built opposite the provincial police station.

The site, in Malaga city's Plaza Manuel Azaña, is currently used as a free car park. Signs have now gone up advising drivers to remove their vehicles by Monday.

Following the transfer of this municipal land to La Caixa foundation and the granting of the building permit last month, the developer of the new cultural centre has confirmed to SUR that next week the work will begin with logistical tasks, such as perimeter fencing, signposting and the installation of booths for offices and support units.

The future avant-garde building in the shape of a drop of water promises to house the most eagerly awaited private cultural project of recent years.

Work is expected to be complete in 2028.

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surinenglish Work starts next week on landmark CaixaForum building in Malaga city

Work starts next week on landmark CaixaForum building in Malaga city