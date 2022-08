Vélez-Málaga town hall has begun work on a new recreational and sports area in the San Pitar area of Valle-Niza. Residents have been calling for such a facility for many years. The work has begun with the preparation of the land where the multi-sports court will be located. Subsequently, concrete will be poured and covered with a resin-based material suitable for outdoor sports courts, with a colourful paint finish "to create a very visual impact".