Malaga woman defrauded of 3,000 euros under the pretext of cancelling alleged fraudulent transaction

The police have detected a new 'smishing' scam in Malaga province, following the complaint of a woman who was tricked into making a transfer of ... 3,000 euros under the pretext of cancelling an alleged fraudulent transaction.

The investigation has led to the identification of a man living in Torrent (Valencia) as the alleged perpetrator.

The woman stated that she had received a text message that appeared to be part of the same conversation thread her bank uses.

The message warned of an alleged pending transfer for the sum of 3,000 euros and provided a telephone number to resolve the issue.

The victim contacted the number using her husband's mobile phone. On the other end of the line, a supposed bank security officer told her she had to follow a series of steps to cancel the transaction and protect her funds.

Modus operandi

The perpetrator used social engineering and identity theft to gain the victim's trust. During the call, he verified personal details and sent fictitious confirmation messages, consolidating the appearance of legitimacy.

Under the pretence of cancelling the pending transfer, he persuaded the victim to make a transfer of 3,000 euros to a bank account that was not linked to her bank.

The victim began to suspect something was amiss when the fraudster tried to get her to make a second bank transfer. After contacting her actual bank directly, she was able to confirm that she had been the victim of a scam.

Investigation

Upon receiving her complaint, the cyber command team launched an investigation. They reconstructed the modus operandi and focused on analysing the communications between the victim and the perpetrator, as well as on tracing the transfer.

A joint analysis of the information made it possible to establish a link between an individual and the alleged offences and provide evidence.

The cybersecurity police have forwarded the report to the competent judicial authority in Torrent (Valencia) for the proceedings to continue.

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