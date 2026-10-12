Are the shops in Malaga open today, which is a public holiday?

Today, 12 October, is Hispanic Heritage Day.

However, the retail sector in Malaga is among those that will not be able to enjoy this long ... weekend, as the Feast of Our Lady of the Pillar is one of the public holidays on which shops are authorised to open in 2026.

The doors will open in the capital of the Costa del Sol at the Larios Centro, Rosaleda, Plaza Mayor, McArthurGlen Designer Outlet and Vialia shopping centres– María Zambrano Station, Rosaleda, Málaga Plaza and Málaga Nostrum, which will open both their food courts and shops, as well as large retailers such as El Corte Inglés, Leroy Merlin, Conforama, Verdecora, Muelle Uno and Ikea.

However, opening hours on public holidays are slightly shorter than on other days, as shops generally open an hour later and close an hour earlier.

For their part, shops with a floor area of less than 300 metres are authorised to decide whether to open on special occasions such as this one, in accordance with the regulations.

In the province

In the province, it will also be possible to go shopping on this bank holiday Monday at the Miramar shopping centre (Fuengirola), Rincón de la Victoria, Puerto Marina Shopping in Benalmádena, the El Corte Inglés centres in Mijas and Marbella, La Trocha (Coín), La Verónica (Antequera), La Cañada (Marbella), El Ingenio (Vélez-Málaga) and the CostasolCentro shopping centre (Torremolinos).