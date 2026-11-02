Will shops in Malaga province be open today?

November kicks off by giving many people a day off. As All Saints' Day fell on a Sunday this year, the public holiday on 1 ... November moved to the following day, Monday, 2 November. This allows the lucky ones to enjoy a three-day weekend.

This does not include retail workers in Malaga province, however. They opened for business on Saturday, as per usual, and took the Sunday off, before reopening again on Monday. Monday is one of the 16 public holidays on which shops are authorised to open in 2026.

Consequently, the following shopping centres in Malaga city will open on 2 November: Larios Centro, Rosaleda, Plaza Mayor, McArthurGlen Designer Outlet, Vialia (at the María Zambrano rail station), Rosaleda, Málaga Plaza and Málaga Nostrum, including both the dining areas and the shops.

Also open are large retail outlets such as El Corte Inglés, Leroy Merlin, Conforama, Verdecora, Muelle Uno and Ikea. However, as is also the case on Sundays, opening hours are slightly shorter than on other days: shops generally open an hour later and close an hour earlier.

More openings across the province

In the province, open this Monday are the Miramar shopping centre (Fuengirola), Rincón de la Victoria, Puerto Marina Shopping in Benalmádena, the El Corte Inglés centres in Mijas and Marbella, La Trocha (Coín), La Verónica (Antequera), La Cañada (Marbella), El Ingenio (Vélez-Málaga) and the CostasolCentro shopping centre (Torremolinos).

Explore the main Malaga province regional section