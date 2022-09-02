High temperatures forecast along Spain's Mediterranean coast this weekend However, the sea will feel colder and the early hours of the morning will be fresher on the Costa del Sol, says weather expert José Luis Escudero

The heat is refusing to give in, no matter what the date on the calendar says. Temperatures will remain high along the Mediterranean over the next few days, although central Spain should be a bit cooler and rain is expected in Galicia, according to the Spanish weather agency Aemet.

On Saturday a deep trough will approach the north-east of the country from the British Isles, although the weather should remain cloudy everywhere except Galicia and Cantabria, which will see some rain.

In Malaga province, the first weekend of September is expected to bring a mild terral wind with moderate to strong gusts. Today, Friday, the province will be cloudy all day, weather expert José Luis Escudero has indicated in his Tormentas y Rayos blog on SUR.

“The wind will be from the west and will be moderate to strong on the coast; in the Guadalhorce Valley temperatures will reach around 33C to 35C, and slightly lower elsewhere in the province. In Ronda and Antequera there should be a high of between 28C and 31C,” he said.

On Saturday the wind will be from the west and moderate to strong on the Malaga coast, with a milder terral inland and temperatures between 29C and 33C. In Malaga city, there should be a high of 32C and winds up to 25 kilometres an hour until mid-morning. No rain is forecast for Malaga province.

And on Sunday, the wind conditions will be similar, with a maximum temperature of 31C in Malaga city. However, minimum temperatures will drop in some other areas, such as the Guadalquivir Valley, inland Granada, Jaén and Huelva province, where Aemet expects a low of 14C to 17C

“The good thing about this westerly wind is that it will get rid of the calima (airborne dust from the Sahara desert) and we won’t perspire so much. However, the sea temperature will feel cold again and the early hours of the morning will feel much fresher,” said Escudero.