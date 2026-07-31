Malaga province heads into the first weekend of August with fog and warm winds

Malaga province will go through a weather rollercoaster this weekend, with temperatures varying up to 8C from one day to the next.

The most notable ... feature of the day in Malaga city and parts of the coast on Friday has been the 'taró': an advection fog of maritime origin.

The fog has been particularly dense in areas such as Malaga city and Rincón de la Victoria since 11am. SUR's weather expert José Luis Escudero said that this was the first time this summer that this unique phenomenon had appeared in Malaga.

Taró forms when there is a significant temperature difference between the sea surface and the easterly breezes. The fog will also return during the night and on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, the weather conditions in the interior are completely different. The fourth heatwave has marked Vega de Antequera, where the Aemet meteorological centre has issued an amber alert due to the risk of maximum temperatures reaching 40C.

Ronda is also under a warning (up to 38C) and temperatures will soar in the Guadalhorce Valley. Up to 41C are forecast in Pizarra and 39C in Coín and Álora.

Saturday forecast

On Saturday, the first day of August, there will again be marked differences between the coast and the interior.

In Malaga city and the coastal towns, the easterly wind will prevail, with maximum temperatures of around 33C. Meanwhile, in Antequera, the amber alert for high temperatures of up to 40C will remain in place.

The Serranía de Ronda and the Gudalhorce Valley can locally expect similar temperatures, with Pizarra, Álora and Coín being the most likely spots for 39-40C.

Weather shift

A change in the weather will arrive on Sunday. While temperatures in the interior will fall as the fourth heatwave comes to an end, in Malaga city and the Guadalhorce Valley the terral wind will have exactly the opposite effect.

Aemet has forecast the arrival of the terral wind in Malaga city at around 5pm on Sunday, although "temperatures won't rise quite as much" as in Álora, which once again expects 40C.

A maximum of 38C is forecast in Malaga city, Estepona and Vélez-Málaga. The terral wind will prevail on Monday, but temperatures will be milder (36C).

No new records

Despite the intense heat, this July has fallen short of the record average temperature in July 2023, which was the hottest on record.

That year, the average temperature in Malaga province was 29.4C, while over the last 31 days it has been 28.4C (pending official confirmation). Escudero predicts that this could be the second-hottest July on record, but it will not break the all-time high.

Spain as a whole, however, might have broken an all-time high.

Today's weather forecast for Malaga province