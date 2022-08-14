Yellow alert for high temperatures this Sunday, with up to 40 degrees inland The weather warning will be in force between 1pm and 9pm and affect the Malaga city, Costa del Sol, Axarquia and Guadalhorce areas

The high temperatures will not let up in Malaga this weekend, although it seems that the mercury will gradually drop in the coming days. But for this Sunday, 14 August, high values ​​are expected again across practically the entire province.

Spain’s state meteorological agency (Aemet) reactivated the yellow warning for high temperatures this Sunday in the province, as it did on Saturday. The notice will be in force between 1pm and 9pm and will affect the Malaga city, Costa del Sol, Axarquia and Guadalhorce areas. The most extreme temperatures are expected inside, especially in the Guadalhorce valley where Aemet warns that it could reach 40 degrees.

The high temperatures in the Mediterranean area and the probability of locally strong storms in the Catalan Pyrenees will put 13 Spanish provinces at risk this Sunday, according to the predictions of Aemet.

Specifically, the high temperatures will activate the yellow warnings in Malaga, Almeria, Alicante, Castellón, Albacete, Zaragoza, Barcelona, ​​Tarragona, Lérida, Ibiza, Formentera and Menorca; and it will rise to important risk (amber) in Murcia, Valencia and Mallorca. Girona will be the only province at risk from storms.