Yellow weather warning in Malaga province this Sunday for rising temperatures Aemet has activated warnings in 19 Spanish provinces due to the mercury climbing, among them are all those in Andalucía - except Almeria

The week will draw to a close with higher temperatures in Malaga province again - especially in the Antequera area, which could reach 38 degrees this Sunday, 21 August. For this reason, Spain’s state weather agency Aemet has activated the yellow warning for high temperatures in that area, and it will remain in force from 1pm to 9pm.

Meanwhile, Malaga city will move between the forecast 31 degrees maximum and 22 minimum, while the lowest values ​​for this 21 August are expected in Marbella, where the thermometer will not exceed 27 degrees (although there will be a 21C minimum).

The Aemet forecast also points to slightly cloudy or clear skies, except for some intervals of low clouds and mist on the Costa del Sol, where the formation of fog banks is likely. The minimum temperatures will remain unchanged while the maximum temperatures will experience a rise, which will be particularly notable in inland areas.

Weather alerts in 19 provinces

In the rest of the Spain, there will be 19 provinces that will be on a yellow or amber alert due to the heat, according to Europa Press. Specifically, Cadiz, Cordoba, Granada, Huelva, Jaén, Malaga and Seville, in Andalucía, will be at risk due to high temperatures, as will Ávila, in Castilla y León; Albacete, Cuenca and Toledo, in Castilla-La Mancha, and Badajoz and Cáceres, in Extremadura.

The same is forecast in Madrid and Murcia, as well as in Alicante and Valencia, in the Valencian Community, while in the Canary Islands there will also be high temperature alert in the province of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, in La Gomera, El Hierro, Tenerife and La Palma. The heat alert will rise to amber in Gran Canaria, in the province of Las Palmas, where Lanzarote and Fuerteventura will also be on alert (yellow) due to the maximum temperature.

In general, the minimum temperatures will increase, with the maximum decreasing in the northwestern third of the peninsula and rising in the rest of the country. Up to 39 degrees are expected in provincial capitals such as Cordoba, Granada or Seville.

On the other hand, the storms will put the provinces of Barcelona and Girona on alert this Sunday (yellow). In the east of Catalonia and in the Pyrenees, showers and storms with greater intensity are expected.

Meanwhile, cloudy intervals are expected in the northern third of the peninsula, more abundant in the Cantabrian area, where there is likely to be some light rain, and cloudy intervals, mainly medium and high clouds, are expected in the Canary Islands.

Possible showers

In the rest of the country, slightly cloudy or clear skies will predominate, although there will be some intervals of high clouds in the northern half of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands, and low clouds in the Alborán Strait and coastlines. Also in the afternoon some intervals of clouds could evolve in the south of the Iberian system and in the extreme northeast of the peninsula, with the probability of causing a shower or storm.

Additionally, Aemet warns of the probability of some morning fog banks in the Cantabrian area and inland Galicia and does not rule out haze in the Canary Islands.