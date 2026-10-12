Malaga province starts the week with warm weather and clear skies, but rain is expected towards the weekend

12/10/2026 Actualizado a las 09:37h.

Malaga province is enjoying good weather, clear skies and temperatures above 25C in coastal areas this Monday's public holiday: Día de la Hispanidad.

The ... good weather is also set to continue into the start of the week, bringing warm temperatures and light winds. However, from Wednesday onwards, the weather may take a turn.

The Aemet state weather agency's forecast indicates the possibility of rain returning towards the end of the week. The likelihood will be low on Wednesday, with cloud cover increasing as more humid air moves in. While there will be no major changes in temperatures, there is a chance of light, scattered showers.

On Thursday and Friday, the weather will stabilise again, although on Sunday clouds will return to the province, particularly in the interior areas. The probability of rain will rise to over 50 per cent, although the showers will remain light, particularly in the afternoon.

Today's weather forecast for Malaga province