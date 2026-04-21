VIDEO - Spanish police dismantle dual narcotics rings: 19 arrested in massive multi-province operation

SUR Tuesday, 21 April 2026, 16:09 Share

The Policía Nacional have successfully dismantled two criminal organisations dedicated to drug trafficking that operated simultaneously within the same regions. A year-long investigation culminated in 19 arrests and 26 property searches across the provinces of Malaga, Córdoba, and Jaén.

According to an official press release, the operation resulted in the seizure of vast quantities of narcotics - including cocaine, MDMA, marijuana, and hashish - alongside weapons, vehicles, advanced surveillance systems, and more than €200,000 in cash.

Phase one: the Costa del Sol connection

The investigation began in January 2025, focusing on ringleaders based on the Costa del Sol. Through tireless surveillance, officers identified the "hard core" of the group responsible for the transport, storage, and distribution of drugs.

The gang’s modus operandi involved sourcing narcotics from criminal clans in the Costa del Sol and Granada. Payments were often made in instalments or via high-end vehicles imported from Germany by the bosses. During the initial phases, police intercepted two major shipments, seizing:

•3,000g of cocaine

•100g of hashish

•"Pink Cocaine" (Tusi): A 8g package, which prompted intensified surveillance.

Last month, the operation reached its "exploitation phase" with 15 raids in Malaga, Benalmádena, Mijas, Fuengirola, and Marbella. This resulted in 10 arrests and the seizure of an additional 2kg of marijuana, 2kg of hashish, anabolics, £600 (GBP), 22,000 Dirhams, and seven vehicles. Notably, officers recovered two luxury watches valued at over €100,000, alongside GPS trackers, a pellet gun, and a taser.

Phase two: the rural networks

In March 2025, a second, separate organised group was detected in the same territory. This group sourced drugs from Antequera and the Costa del Sol, using "trusted associates" to transport the product to the rural towns of Linares, Villanueva de la Reina (Jaén), and Priego de Córdoba.

Investigating this group proved challenging due to the rural nature of the locations, where a small population made covert surveillance difficult. However, officers caught one suspect red-handed in Antequera during a transaction. Upon intercepting the vehicle, police discovered a "caleta" (a hidden compartment) built into the tailgate mechanism, containing 1.56kg of cocaine.

The final blow

These findings triggered eight further raids and four arrests, uncovering another €143,505 in cash and significant amounts of MDMA and cocaine.

The final stage of the operation concluded last month with three additional arrests and three house searches in Priego de Córdoba and Villanueva de la Reina, where police seized a final 3.25kg of cocaine and over €7,000 in cash. All 19 detainees now face charges related to drug trafficking and membership of a criminal organisation.

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