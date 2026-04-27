Two Costa del Sol towns hit 220,000 euro prize in ONCE lottery draw

SUR Monday, 27 April 2026, 14:21 Share

The ONCE lottery has delivered 200,000 euros to Marbella, with ten winning tickets worth 20,000 each. George Alexandru Radu did the honours of selling the tickets in the Elviria area, after only five months of working for the company.

"It was a wonderful experience to find out about this good news with my customers," he says. "When we realised, the people at the bar we were in started applauding and it was a really beautiful moment," he says.

"I'm very happy. I've delivered immense joy to my regular customers, which we've all shared. I hope this is just the beginning and that I can give much more," Radu states.

This hasn't been the only prize that stayed in the province. Another winning ticket worth 20,000 euros has been sold in Torremolinos. The draw has also awarded 160,000 euros, with eight winning tickets in Almonte (Huelva). The rest have gone to Castilla-La Mancha and the region of Madrid.

The ONCE weekend draw offers a top prize of 300,000 euros plus 5,000 per month for 20 consecutive years to a single winning ticket every Saturday and Sunday. There are also prizes of 2,000 euros per month for ten consecutive years for four other winning tickets.

On 3 May (the month's first Sunday), the ONCE Mother's Day extra offers a prize of 17 million euros and 99 prizes of 40,000 euros.